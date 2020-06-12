EDMONTON -- There was a short line-up outside the River Cree Casino on Friday morning when the doors opened, with people eager to finally get inside.

Casinos have been closed as part of public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 since March 17 and are included in stage two of the province's relaunch.

River Cree Casino is enforcing capacity limits and physical distancing and has increased cleaning protocols.

"We've got these barriers amongst all the slots," CEO Vik Mahajan said. "We have a little 'sanitized machine' sticker on the bill validator and every time a customer leaves we're going to sanitize it again and put a sticker for the customer so they know they're in a safe and clean environment."

All restaurants and games are open, except table games like blackjack and poker.

The casino says it has re-hired 75 per cent of its staff and expects to hire more as COVID-19 restrictions ease and more customers return.

Betty Simard was happy to be back.

"When I sit here, I feel safe," she told CTV News Edmonton. "I feel good about it."

Century Casinos in Edmonton, St. Albert and Century Mile open on Saturday, June 13.

Pure Casino on Yellowhead Trail is set to reopen on Monday, June 15. Pure Casino Argyll Road is closed for renovations.

Starlight Casino at West Edmonton Mall and the Grand Villa Casino in the Ice District have not announced reopening dates.