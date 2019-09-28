Fire Station 17 in northwest Edmonton has reopened after undergoing significant renovations.

The Castle Downs hall was open for the public to tour on Saturday.

Its renovations brought the station up to current Edmonton Fire Rescue Service standards, said Fire Chief Ken Block.

"This station will serve the community of Castle Downs for another four or five decades. So this is a great day for (EFRS)."

The renovations included a 2,045-square-foot expansion, upgrades throughout the facility, asbestos removal, and the removal of soil at the site that had been contaminated from an underground diesel tank.

Station 17 was also outfitted with a special storage space for contaminated gear that is ventilated and separate from other storage areas.

To have Station 17 back online is significant, Block told CTV News Edmonton.

"Our service is inextricably linked from station to station, and having this station back in service is going to improve the fire response throughout the city."

The station first opened in 1978. It is one of 30 stations in Edmonton.