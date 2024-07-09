Cat who jumped from burning balcony finds home with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services dispatcher

A cat that escaped from a burning apartment earlier this year has a new home.

The cat was captured on video jumping from a balcony on the third floor of a Jasper Avenue apartment building on April 25 as a fire raged in the suite.

A man was rescued from the balcony by firefighters with a ladder truck.

The animal was put up for adoption in May after his owner failed to claim him.

On Tuesday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services announced the cat, who has been renamed Jasper, has been adopted by an EFRS dispatcher.

Despite his big jump, Jasper is doing well, EFRS says.

In the fire, his whiskers were singed and a patch of fur on his back was burned off.

Jasper the cat found a new home with an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services dispatcher after jumping from a burning apartment building earlier this year. (Source: Edmonton Fire Rescue Services)