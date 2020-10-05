EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Catholic School Division is asking parents to choose between online and in-person learning for the rest of the school year.

The district is adjusting from its initial plan to break the school year into four quarters and let students pick two weeks before the start of each.

“In discussion with our administrators, teachers and in hearing from our departmental support staff, the reconfiguring of staffing and scheduling three more times this academic year would place a tremendous strain on available resources and may have a negative impact on student learning,” said ECSD chief superintendent Robert Martin.

ECSD also cited a shortage of teachers, especially in specialized programs.

