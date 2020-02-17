EDMONTON -- Three cats and four kittens were rescued during a house fire in St. Albert Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house in the area of 12 Street and Vital Avenue just before 7:30 a.m., St. Albert Fire Service Deputy Chief Darrel Bliss said.

There were no injuries in the fire, Bliss said, but three people were displaced and seven cats were rescued.

The fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate or cause yet.