Central and southern Alberta under frost advisory

A frost advisory was issued for most of central and southern Alberta by Environment Canada Saturday afternoon.

From Athabasca County, Cold Lake, Edmonton, to Medicine Hat, Cardston, Calgary, and Rocky Mountain House, patchy frost is predicted for Saturday evening to Sunday morning as temperatures drop to the near or below zero range.

According to the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre, gradual clearing and a cooler than seasonal air mass is to blame for the frost risk.

"Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas," the weather advisory said. "Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."