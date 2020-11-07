Advertisement
Ceremony held at Camp Pekiwewin as camp begins to wind down
Published Saturday, November 7, 2020 5:21PM MST
EDMONTON -- A special ceremony was held Saturday afternoon at Camp Pekiwewin as residents begin to move out.
More than 100 homeless people have been staying at the camp since the summer. On Saturday, only a handful remained.
A round dance was held to commemorate the time shared at Pekiwewin.
Many of the homeless will move to shelters at Commonwealth Stadium and the Edmonton Convention Centre.
RELATED IMAGES