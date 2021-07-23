EDMONTON -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will perform the first show of their 50th year in Camrose, Alta., on July 24 and 25.

"We are so excited about it," Maj. Brett Parker, who will fly the No. 7 aircraft during the Camrose Drive-In Airshow.

The show will feature not only the 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, belovedly known by Canadians as the Snowbirds, but also demonstrations by the Canadian Forces CF18 Demo Team and CH-146 Griffon Tactical Helicopter.

"It's going to be a great show, actually. A lot of people have seen the Snowbirds," said Doug Lindseth, of Iron Cree Flying Club, which partnered with the Camrose Flying Club to organize the show.

"But this year we actually have a different helicopter coming along as well: the F18 Super Hornet, which we're all excited about. It's going to be fantastic. Lot's to cheer about."

The twin-engine fighter aircraft will be flown by Cpt. Dan Deluce, who served the tactical fighter squadron in Cold Lake, Alta., for three years and later instructed in the NATO flying program.

He was selected to pilot the 2020 show before it was cancelled.

His solo performance will last about 15 minutes, according to Cpt. Rachel Brosseau of the CF-18 Demo Team communications.

"He really just shows off the capabilities of the Hornet. So there's lots of different maneuvers he comes in and does over the airshow display area, things like the high speed pass, high alpha pass where he goes with the jets and goes really slow, different looping capabilities and 360 turns," Brosseau said.

"It's loud and it's fast."

The shows are the result of months of work – roughly half a year.

"Practice makes perfect," Parker explained.

"Over the course of that six months, we move around the formation, we move the players around to put together our show. And hopefully at the end of April when we put together our acceptance show that we'll take out onto the road to show all the Canadians, we're at our show spacing – which is roughly four feet – away from each other."

Months of prep work by organizers and volunteers, too.

The flying clubs are selling three kinds of tickets online by carload. They expect about 1,000 vehicles to attend.

"Fill the car up as much as you can. Bring Grandma, bring the kids, bring the cousins, bring your neighbour," Lindseth said.

Camrose Flying Club's Ron Grue added, "We're so fortunate to be able to host them in their 50th year and it's a great opportunity for kids.

"That's where all the pilots come from. They went to their show, they got inspired about flying, and that's why they're pilots in the Snowbirds."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa