The Canadian Football League is reportedly on the verge of officially cancelling the 2020 season after a major financial request was denied.

The league relies heavily on ticket revenue to operate, and the pandemic has had major financial consequences.

TSN's Dave Naylor is reports that the federal government has refused the league's request for a $30 million interest free loan.

The money would have gone toward a potential season played under a hub-city structure in Winnipeg.

Naylor says a 2020 campaign is now unlikely as some teams don't seem interested in funding a shortened season themselves.

“Unless there's a switch in direction on that, or unless the prime minister's office has some change of heart tomorrow which seems very unlikely, I think the very high probably is we're gonna learn about a cancelled season,” Naylor said.

A final decision could come as soon as Monday when the league's board of governors is set to meet.