Champion bonus increased to $100,000 for upcoming PBR Canada National Finals in Edmonton

The grand prize being offered for a November bull-riding finals event in Edmonton is getting a boost.

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada announced Wednesday it's doubling the Canadian Champion bonus for the upcoming Canadian National Finals at Rogers Place to $100,000.

The additional $50,000 for the winner increases the combined event purse to $225,000, making this year's finals Nov. 17-18, starting at 7 p.m. each night, the richest in PBR's history.

"In the last four years, our prize-money purse has quadrupled, so our bull riders are benefitting, our fans are benefitting and it makes the PBR Canada National Finals the No. 2 finals internationally within the organization of Professional Bull Riders, only trailing the PBR World Finals, which is a multi-million-dollar event," Jason Davidson, PBR Canada's general manager, said to media outside Rogers Place on Wednesday.

Calgary's Nick Tetz, PBR Canada's reigning champion, sits atop the current standings, holding a slim lead of 22.84 points over Cody Coverchuk of Meadow Lake, Sask., himself a two-time national champion. One-time champ Dakota Buttar of Eatonia, Sask., holds third spot, 136 points behind Tetz.

"It's arguably the toughest sport on dirt," Davidson said of the competition. "These guys literally put their lives on the line. It's the ultimate contest of man versus beast. It can change in eight seconds for these athletes."

Bull-riding exhibition before Oilers-Canucks game

Fans attending Wednesday's NHL exhibition game Wednesday night at Rogers Place are be-hooved to catch a bull-riding exhibition at the Ice District Plaza in front of Rogers Place.

PBR Canada will stage the exhibition, which starts at 5 p.m. with an interactive pre-show and official bull draw followed by the bull-riding exhibition at 6 p.m. as each of the four participating cowboys attempts to ride their chosen bulls. The rides will be judged by Edmonton Oilers alumnus Chris Joseph.