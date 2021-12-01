Changes to Alberta's photo radar system to be announced

EDMONTON -

Alberta’s transportation and justice ministers are scheduled to announce "changes" to the province’s photo radar system on Wednesday.

Ministers Rajan Sawhney and Kaycee Madu are holding a press conference at 9 a.m. in Edmonton. No other details about change coming were provided.

In 2019, the province put a temporary freeze on new photo radar devices and locations pending a review of their use.

Then-Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said the province needed to collect better and more consistent data in order to understand how and why photo radar is used.

"If we're going to get serious about improving road safety, we need to refine the guidelines for such things as site selection, data collection and system upgrades," Schweitzer said at the time.