EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media

    This motorcycle was seized and its owner was charges with dangerous driving in connection to social media posts. (Supplied) This motorcycle was seized and its owner was charges with dangerous driving in connection to social media posts. (Supplied)
    A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.

    Police said they learned of the 23-year-old man while investigating dangerous motorcycle driving and found the videos on social media.

    The man was arrested on Sept. 2. He has been charged with five counts of dangerous operation and the motorcycle was seized by police.

    "Putting innocent people in harm’s way for the sake of posting social media videos is extremely reckless," said EPS Acting Sgt. Duane Bateman. "Hopefully this will be a lesson to people who endanger our city’s streets for clicks or views online."

