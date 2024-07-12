EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Charges pending after toddler left in car in Walmart parking lot: Edmonton police

    Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly left a toddler in a car last month.

    Emergency crews were called to the Walmart parking lot on Stony Plain Road at 1:30 p.m. on June 29 for a report of a child in a vehicle.

    The Edmonton Police Service says a woman had parked her vehicle, took two young children into the store with her and left a toddler in the vehicle, which was locked and turned off.

    "After the child was in the vehicle for nearly 50 minutes, witnesses forced the rear window down and took the child out," EPS said.

    The condition of the child has not been made public.

    Temperatures in Edmonton hit 25 C on June 29.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News