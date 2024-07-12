Charges pending after toddler left in car in Walmart parking lot: Edmonton police

Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly left a toddler in a car last month.

Emergency crews were called to the Walmart parking lot on Stony Plain Road at 1:30 p.m. on June 29 for a report of a child in a vehicle.

The Edmonton Police Service says a woman had parked her vehicle, took two young children into the store with her and left a toddler in the vehicle, which was locked and turned off.

"After the child was in the vehicle for nearly 50 minutes, witnesses forced the rear window down and took the child out," EPS said.

The condition of the child has not been made public.

Temperatures in Edmonton hit 25 C on June 29.