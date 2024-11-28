'We want a negotiated contract': Local Canada Post workers remain steadfast as strike continues

Postal workers in Edmonton are holding their picket lines as the Canada Post strike nears its third week.

The strike is expected to continue as the two sides remain "too far apart on critical issues," Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said Canada Post has been laying striking employees off, a move it called a "scare tactic."

Some employees at Canada Post's mail-processing plant in northwest Edmonton told CTV News Thursday morning they want binding arbitration. However, the CUPW 730 interim president said the union remains steadfast in a negotiated settlement.

"There may or may not be a member who feels that they're frustrated," James Ball told CTV News Edmonton. "Maybe they do want binding arbitration, but I've been entrusted to speak for 55,000 members across the country and 2,700 members in this local and we want a negotiated contract.

"I can understand their frustration. I mean, we've been trying to negotiate a solution to this for over a year. The contract should have been settled six months ago."

CUPW wants salaries brought in line with inflation, an increase in paid medical days, better benefits, and to prevent the company from using private contractors.

With files from Nicole Lampa and The Canadian Press