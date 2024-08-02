Cheers to Oktoberfest: Bavarian-themed festival returns to Ice District in September

It's time to whip out the old beer stein and lederhosen as Oktoberfest is heading to Ice District as part of the newly announced 2024 Summer Solstice Event Series.

After the success of last year's event, Fan Park will be transformed to the Bavarian-themed festival filled with family-friendly entertainment, German hospitality and, of course, beer.

As one of the largest Oktoberfests in western Canada, a new 30,000 square foot beer hall tent will be installed to host the celebration. Guests can expect live music, dancing, German cuisine, local vendors, activities, games and authentic German ales.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of the world’s oldest and most inspiring cultural celebrations and see Ice District once again come alive with the spirit of Bavaria,” said Stuart Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer of Rogers Place and Ice District.

“This year’s Oktoberfest will be bigger and better than ever, with live music and authentic German cuisine and drinks, bringing the community together to celebrate culture, family and friendship in Edmonton’s epicentre of entertainment.”

Pre-sale tickets for Oktoberfest will be available Aug. 13 with general admission sales beginning Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Edmonton Oilers season seat holders can purchase tickets beginning Aug. 6.

Oktoberfest runs from Sept. 23 to 28. For more information regarding the event or any other Summer Solstice programming, visit the Ice District website.