

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of a frozen chicken burger due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The CFIA issued the recall of Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers Friday evening, saying consumers should not eat the product.

According to the agency, the recall was triggered after an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA said it was conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to other recalls.

Since May of 2017, the federal government has investigated 14 national outbreaks linked to raw chicken, including frozen raw breaded chicken products. Nine products were recalled in connection to some of the outbreaks.

As of Friday, there had been 474 laboratory-confirmed cases of salmonella illness investigated as part of the outbreaks. Of the individuals with the illness, 90 were hospitalized, the agency said.

The product recalled Friday, Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers, was sold in 800 gram packages with a best before date of May 14, 2019 (and Universal Product Code 0 69299 12491 0).

The CFIA said the burgers should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

It also reminded Canadians to call their doctor if they became sick from eating a recalled product.

Symptoms of salmonella may include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.