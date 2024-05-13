EDMONTON
Edmonton

Childish Gambino to bring 'The New World Tour' to Edmonton's Rogers Place

Donald Glover attends the Amazon Prime Video television series premiere of "Mr. & Mr's Smith" on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Donald Glover attends the Amazon Prime Video television series premiere of "Mr. & Mr's Smith" on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Childish Gambino is coming to Edmonton. The hip hop artist will bring his The New World Tour to Rogers Place on Sept. 29.

The tour will make stops in more than 50 cities in 13 countries, including Canadian stops in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

The artist, whose real name is Donald Glover, is also an actor and comedian, known for his work in Community and Atlanta, and most recently, the Amazon Prime Video remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith

