

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





With Halloween come and gone, some people are eager to put up their Christmas tree and hang stockings by their chimney with glee.

To others that early holiday spirit is considered off putting and should be held off until after Remembrance Day in honour of those veterans who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

“I prefer not to see them until the 12th. I personally like my Christmas tree up for 3-4 months, and I don’t put it up until the 12th,” said First Vice President of Jasper Place Legion Branch 255 Jim Magnan.

As big box stores across Edmonton like Wal-Mart and Michaels start to cash in on the early Christmas craze, Magnan says maybe those stores should display white and red lights highlighting Remembrance Day.

“Maybe put up red and white light so we can think of Canada and our veterans before the Christmas season. Once its Christmas, then we think Christmas with red and white.”

Some Edmontonians agreed with the view Magnan held, while others were a little more carefree on the issue with one man saying;

“I'm honestly not offended by it. There's Christmas stuff out that's great. I make sure I buy my poppy and that's about it.”

CTV Edmonton has reached out to one store, Michaels, that has their Christmas decorations out to see if it is something shoppers asked for, but have yet to receive a comment.

With files from Nahreman Issa