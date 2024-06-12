EDMONTON
Edmonton

Chuba Hubbard's free youth football camp returns to Edmonton in July

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Chuba Hubbard is returning to Edmonton to host an annual youth football camp in July.

The Sherwood Park player was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He previously played for Bev Facey Community High School and Oklahoma State University.

In 2022, Hubbard, along with other NFL and CFL players held the camp as a way to give back to the community and inspire the next generation of players.

"I knew when I was young that if this opportunity came around, I would've been right there," Hubbard said at the time. "I would only dream of an opportunity like this."

On his instagram, Hubbard announced that this year, elementary and middle school camps will be held on July 13 and a high school camp on July 14.

Some of the players and coaches participating this year include Jacob Janke of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Justice Hill of the Baltimore Ravens and Devin Harper of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The camps include autograph sessions and raffles, according to Hubbard.

The camps are free and registration can be done online.

