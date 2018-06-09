Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Churchill LRT station reopens after police investigation
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 4:27PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 9, 2018 6:29PM MDT
The Churchill LRT station was closed for about three hours for a police investigation.
There is one track open for trains going both directions, a city spokesperson said.
Replacement buses took passengers between Central and Stadium on the Capital Line and Central and MacEwan on the Metro Line while Churchill was closed.