A plane headed to Edmonton from London, Ont., Wednesday night made an emergency stop in Regina after a cigarette was lit up in the cabin.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Swoop said the plane was diverted "due to cigarette smoke coming from an undetermined source in the cabin of the plane."

The plane landed safely and the emergency landing is under investigation.

A passenger, James Beardsley, said he missed his connection to northern Alberta and will have to wait at least four days.

Swoop gave passengers hotel accommodations and meal vouchers, and another plane will take them to Edmonton Thursday.

"Swoop apologizes for any inconvenience and we are committed to getting our travellers to their destination as quickly and as safely as possible."

