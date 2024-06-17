Cirque du Soleil to bring an all-on-ice production to Edmonton next year

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Edmonton early next year featuring a first-ever for the franchise: a show performed entirely on ice.

Crystal, Cirque Du Soleil's latest production, will adapt seven traditional circus acts to new, icy territories, blending figure skating and acrobatics for a unique show for all ages at Rogers Place.

Such acts include trapeze, hand-to-hand, banquine, aerial straps, hand-to-trapeze, juggling and hand balancing.

The show will also feature a soundtrack that blends popular music with Cirque du Soleil's signature sound accompanied with visual projections on ice.

Another first in Cirque history, the production will make real snow, creating more than 300 snowballs each week for the production.

The spectacle made stops in more than 135 cities world-wide, entertaining the likes of 1.9 million plus in audience numbers since 2017.

While Crystal is Cirque du Soleil's first production completely on ice, the franchise has 42 other unique shows under their belt. Crystal will be the ninth production to make its way to Edmonton.

Performance dates for Crystal in Edmonton will be:

Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets for Crystal are currently available to Cirque Club members but will be available to the general public on June 25.

Tickets can be purchased here.