EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • City, library workers union to issue strike notice

    File photo of Edmonton's Stanley A. Milner Library. (CTV News Edmonton) File photo of Edmonton's Stanley A. Milner Library. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The union representing about 6,000 city workers will issue strike notice Monday and likely walk off the job on Thursday.

    Among those the Civic Service Union 52 represents are 911 operators, administrators, and staff at recreation centres and libraries.

    Eighty-seven per cent of the group turned down a contract offer in a direct vote last week.

    "We had reached out to the employer with a number of dates that we were available to get back to the table; we have had absolutely no communication from the city. I have been waiting patiently all weekend," union president Lanny Chudyk told CTV News Edmonton Monday morning.

    "But it's been silence."

    He said bargaining has never been tougher, which he chalked up to the inexperience of new councillors.

    After a 72-hour notice period, the picket line could begin to form at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

    Cyndil Taylor, Edmonton's acting chief people officer, said Friday the city was "disappointed" with the vote as it believed the offer was "compelling even in light of our current financial realities."

    Because the city had not yet received the notice as of 7:30 a.m., it would not comment Monday morning. 

    The last time CSU 52 went on strike was in 1976. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars

    The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News