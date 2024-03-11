City, library workers union to issue strike notice

The union representing about 6,000 city workers will issue strike notice Monday and likely walk off the job on Thursday.

Among those the Civic Service Union 52 represents are 911 operators, administrators, and staff at recreation centres and libraries.

Eighty-seven per cent of the group turned down a contract offer in a direct vote last week.

"We had reached out to the employer with a number of dates that we were available to get back to the table; we have had absolutely no communication from the city. I have been waiting patiently all weekend," union president Lanny Chudyk told CTV News Edmonton Monday morning.

"But it's been silence."

He said bargaining has never been tougher, which he chalked up to the inexperience of new councillors.

After a 72-hour notice period, the picket line could begin to form at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Cyndil Taylor, Edmonton's acting chief people officer, said Friday the city was "disappointed" with the vote as it believed the offer was "compelling even in light of our current financial realities."

Because the city had not yet received the notice as of 7:30 a.m., it would not comment Monday morning.

The last time CSU 52 went on strike was in 1976.