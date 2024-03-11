City, library workers union to issue strike notice
The union representing about 6,000 city workers will issue strike notice Monday and likely walk off the job on Thursday.
Among those the Civic Service Union 52 represents are 911 operators, administrators, and staff at recreation centres and libraries.
Eighty-seven per cent of the group turned down a contract offer in a direct vote last week.
"We had reached out to the employer with a number of dates that we were available to get back to the table; we have had absolutely no communication from the city. I have been waiting patiently all weekend," union president Lanny Chudyk told CTV News Edmonton Monday morning.
"But it's been silence."
He said bargaining has never been tougher, which he chalked up to the inexperience of new councillors.
After a 72-hour notice period, the picket line could begin to form at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Cyndil Taylor, Edmonton's acting chief people officer, said Friday the city was "disappointed" with the vote as it believed the offer was "compelling even in light of our current financial realities."
Because the city had not yet received the notice as of 7:30 a.m., it would not comment Monday morning.
The last time CSU 52 went on strike was in 1976.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi considers Alberta NDP leadership
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo release
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi considers Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will announce whether or not he’s going to run for leader of the Alberta NDP.
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Snowfall of up to 40 cm, brisk air: Here's Canada's weather forecast for this week
According to local weather forecasts, Canadians can expect a wintry mix of snow, rain and brisk temperatures.
Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars
The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Porsche unveils one of the fastest road cars in the world, featuring a 1,000-horsepower 'launch control' button
Porsche today introduced the most powerful production, or mass-produced, car it has ever made. The electric 1,093-horsepower Taycan Turbo GT, coming to market this summer, has already set two race track speed record for an electric car. It even beat one set by a Tesla Model S by a gigantic 18 seconds.
From mental health to inflation, when the cast of 'Sesame Street' speaks, adults still listen
For over 50 years, 'Sesame Street' has been broaching complex topics with kids: Divorce, death and disability, for three, if the letter of the day was D.
U.S. airfares are lower than before the pandemic. Why Canadians won't be so lucky
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi considers Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will announce whether or not he’s going to run for leader of the Alberta NDP.
-
Police seeking public assistance into physical, sexual assault of woman early Sunday
Police are asking for public assistance in their investigation into a sexual assault that took place early Sunday morning in Glenbrook.
-
Nickelback to return to Calgary Stampede for its final night
Nickelback, love them or hate them, will be making a return to the Calgary Stampede this summer.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan falls to Team Canada in Brier final
Team Saskatchewan came up short against Brad Gushue's Team Canada rink at the 2024 Montana's Brier.
-
Saskatoon police investigating a sudden death
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police said.
-
Sask. labour force added over 18,000 new full-time jobs last month
New data from Statistics Canada shows the Saskatchewan labour force added 18,700 new full-time jobs last month.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan falls to Team Canada in Brier final
Team Saskatchewan came up short against Brad Gushue's Team Canada rink at the 2024 Montana's Brier.
-
U.S. airfares are lower than before the pandemic. Why Canadians won't be so lucky
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
-
Hundreds fill downtown Regina for 9th annual Women's March
Regina's downtown was abuzz on Sunday as people gathered from all walks of life, all sharing one thing in common: a passion for equality.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's cruise season kicks off with arrival of Disney Wonder
Cruise ships are once again docking in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as the industry prepares for a record-breaking season.
-
'Clean slate' to reshape B.C. wine industry, after climate-related catastrophes
The heart of British Columbia's wine industry is reeling after suffering a litany of climate-related hits, resulting in two years of crop losses in the southern Interior.
-
Vancouver Island artist's work featured on new Canadian coin
A design by a B.C. artist is the face of a new silver collector coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to some leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
-
Vancouver Island artist's work featured on new Canadian coin
A design by a B.C. artist is the face of a new silver collector coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.
-
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
Toronto
-
Ontario student nutrition programs say they don't have enough money to feed kids
Half of a tangerine instead of a whole one, half of a hard-boiled egg or an apple cut six ways — student nutrition programs across Ontario are finding ways to stretch increasingly insufficient dollars.
-
Man, 19, charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Toronto
Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a pedestrian was struck and killed in North York early Monday morning.
-
No injuries after fire tears through Richmond Hill home
No injuries were reported after a fire tore through a home in Richmond Hill overnight.
Montreal
-
Rising water: Quebec lender ending new mortgages in flood zones 'just the beginning'
Nearly five years after floods raced through hundreds of Quebec communities and forced thousands from their homes, a major lender's decision to stop issuing new mortgages in flood zones is the latest challenge for cities trying to adapt to a changing climate.
-
Happening Gourmand bringing people to the table in spite of industry troubles
At a time when costs are going up and people are cocooning at home to save money, some restaurants are holding steadfast in what they know will bring foodies to their tables.
-
Luxury sweet treat from Quebec included in gift bags for Oscar nominees
Some of Hollywood's top actors and directors are getting a treat made exclusively in Quebec to sweeten their Oscar night victories — or make bitter losses a little easier to swallow.
Winnipeg
-
13-year-old in Brandon charged after hatchet incident
A teenaged boy from Brandon has been charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly striking another person with a hatchet.
-
'We deserve better': Demonstrators demand more funding, Sunday hours for Winnipeg libraries
Library lovers hoped to mark a new chapter this weekend, in what they called their final pitch to city council to adequately fund libraries across Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba's NDP government is advertising tax cuts passed by Tories
Manitoba's NDP government has launched advertisements touting income tax cuts that were put forward and passed by the former Progressive Conservative government.
Ottawa
-
Driver, passengers rescued after OC Transpo bus falls into ditch Sunday evening
Ottawa firefighters extricated a trapped bus driver and approximately 10 passengers after a two-vehicle collision in Ottawa's south end on Sunday evening.
-
Students without passing grades could participate in graduation under proposed changes to Ottawa school board policy
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
-
Ottawa man intercepts bitcoin scam targeting elderly woman
An Ottawa man found himself intercepting an investment scam Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
-
Victim in critical condition following shooting in Sudbury neighbourhood
One person is in hospital with critical injuries following a shooting early Sunday evening in Greater Sudbury.
-
Impaired stunt driver tried to flee on foot, northwestern Ont. police say
A 24-year-old from Thunder Bay has been charged with impaired and stunt driving, among other offences, following an incident early Sunday morning.
Barrie
-
Suspect dumps bicycle: police use it to catch him
Owen Sound Police received a report of a suspicious man pointing a firearm at a person Sunday at 7 p.m.
-
Thousands expected to visit Simcoe Muskoka for March break
It is officially the week of March break, and the overnight snowfall on Saturday encouraged parents to hit the ski hills with their children on Sunday.
-
One confirmed dead in Barrie drowning
One man is dead after drowning in the water of Lake Simcoe in Barrie on Saturday Morning.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two women killed in Guelph house fire
Two other people inside were able to escape and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
-
OPP investigating shooting on Highway 6 near Hamilton, EMS say 2 women hurt
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highway 6 early Sunday morning.
-
Celebration honours life of long-time Food Bank of Waterloo Region CEO
The legacy of a tireless community advocate was honoured during a special celebration of life at the University of Waterloo.
London
-
Fatal crash reported in Lambton County
The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Inwood Road and Rokeby Line in Brook Township.
-
OPP respond to fatal crash north of London
Middlesex OPP responded to the crash in the Bryanston area near Highbury Avenue north between Plover Mills/12 Mile Road and Ilderton Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Suspect dumps bicycle: police use it to catch him
Owen Sound Police received a report of a suspicious man pointing a firearm at a person Sunday at 7 p.m.
Windsor
-
Crash involving pedestrian in east Windsor
McNorton Street is closed in both directions between Banwell Road and Waterford Avenue
-
2 rollover collisions in downtown Windsor within hours of each other on the same street
A rollover collision in downtown Windsor was followed by a separate rollover collision on the same street, within a one-minute walking distance of the first collision, according to multiple neighbours in the area.
-
Ford in town for major funding announcement
Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie will also be on hand for the announcement.
Atlantic
-
2 men, woman charged with attempted murder, firearms offences: New Glasgow police
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say they have charged two men and a woman with attempted murder and several firearms offences.
-
Special weather statements warn of elevated sea levels in parts of N.B., N.S.
A series of weather warnings remain in place Monday morning after the latest round of bad weather brought snow, rain and high winds to parts of the Maritimes on Sunday.
-
'Absolutely incredible': Nova Scotia's Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary
Halifax-born filmmaker Ben Proudfoot says it's "hard to believe" he's now a two-time Oscar winner.