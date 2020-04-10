EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is making some changes to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe during the pandemic.

Crossing signals at 56 intersections are being converted to automatic signals, so no buttons will have to be pressed.

The bike lane on Victoria Promenade is also being expanded, and converted into a shared space for bikes and people on foot.

Saskatchewan drive between 105 Street and 109 Street will also be converted to a one way street, with the north lane becoming a shared space for pedestrians and cyclists.