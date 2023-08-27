City of Edmonton activates extreme weather response

With hot temperatures expected to last into the coming week, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response to help keep vulnerable citizens safe.

Daytime highs are forecast to remain near 30 C until Thursday, with the high temperatures increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat illness, include:

Dizziness and/or fainting;

Nausea and/or vomiting;

Lack of sweat;

Confusion;

Rapid heartbeat and breathing.

The emergency response will expand access to water and cool indoor spaces, and will remain active until Aug. 30 or until the extreme heat subsides.

There are 45 water bottle filling stations attached to fire hydrants throughout Edmonton, offering 24/7 water. Those will be in service until Sept. 30.

Anyone needing a break from the heat can go to any open city facility or library to cool off, and peace officers will be carrying water bottles for vulnerable people in need.

The city says all Edmontonians are at risk from the heat, and should drink lots of water and check on older family, friends and neighbours. Animals or people should never be left in a parked car.

Edmontonians who are concerned about someone outside in the extreme heat can help by calling: