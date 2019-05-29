The City of Edmonton is closing its composting facility, due to “changes to structural issues.”

The city is expected to reveal more information about the issues Wednesday morning.

Operations at the site will stop immediately.

In the past, the facility—located at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre—has been affected by several inefficiencies.

Councillors have criticized the facility for leaving a level of contamination in the compost product, which made it harder to market.

It also has shut down during the last several winters, after roof problems were announced in 2017.

Earlier this year, city council said it was in the planning stages to replace the facility with a $214-million plant, which it believed would be more cost-efficient in the long term. It also began piloting a composting program in select neighbourhoods.