City of Edmonton, union avoid strike with tentative deal that now includes library workers

A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.

Late Thursday night, Civic Service Union 52 (CSU 52) president Lanny Chudyk said the agreement now also includes Edmonton Public Library.

"There will be no labour disruption at this time," he said in a 9:15 p.m. update.

More details about the agreement will be announced on Friday, Chudyk said.

The tentative deal had not included library workers earlier Thursday.

In a joint statement, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and city manager Andre Corbould said Thursday afternoon they were pleased a tentative agreement had been reached.

"While we cannot predict the outcome of the ratification, we are pleased that Edmontonians will continue to receive high-quality programs and services while this process unfolds," they said, declining to comment on the details until the deal is confirmed.

CSU 52 members were scheduled to form a picket line Thursday morning but the city and union returned to the bargaining table instead.

The union served strike notice on Monday.