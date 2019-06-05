

CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton is offering free guided tours of its bike lanes throughout the summer.

It’s a chance for people to learn about the protected bike lanes located downtown and on the city’s south side.

“And how to safely navigate the infrastructure found on the routes and they’re also perfect for new cyclists, less confident cyclists or those that just want to learn a little bit more about cycling in Edmonton’s core,” said Pharo.

Officials also hope it will help the city achieve its vision zero goal.

“Which is a long-term goal of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries and education is an important piece of that,” Pharo said.

The tour starts at the Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Cyclists are asked to register for the ride on the city’s website.