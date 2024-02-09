City offers wage increases to workers as it applies for ability to lock them out if they strike
The City of Edmonton has offered a 7.25-per-cent wage increase to thousands of its workers in negotiations with their union, according to a media release on Friday from the city.
News of the offer comes a day after the city applied to the Alberta Labour Relations Board for approval of a lockout poll as employees who are members of the Civil Service Union 52 vote on whether they'll strike.
"We value our employees and the contributions they make to the city and all Edmontonians,"Michelle Plouffe, the city's chief people officer, said on Friday in a media release. "We believe we have a strong offer and that every CSU 52 member should have their say on the offer."
CSU 52 tells CTV News Edmonton that the Edmonton Public Library has also applied to the labour board for a lockout poll. The union bargaining unit for library employees isseparate from the city workers.
The city's and library's applications are the first step toward a potential lockout.
The union applied for a strike vote following a mandatory 14-day cooling-off period that ended Jan. 30. That came after "a lack of movement" in contract negotiations between the city and the bargaining units, CSU52 said in a media release Jan. 22.
CSU 52 held several emergency meetings with its members in late January.
Larry Chudyk, president of CSU 52, said last month union members were "left with no other option than to take a strike vote."
"While City Council has taken a 4.8% raise over the last two years, they are leaving City employees with their fifth year without a raise," Chudyk said in a statement. "Our membership can not afford to strike, but they also cannot afford to bear the brunt of this injustice any longer."
The bargaining units for city workers and library employees are each holding strike votes: the city workers' vote is being held Friday through Monday, while library workers held their vote Tuesday through Thursday.
CSU 52 represents 6,000 technical, professional, administrative and clerical workers between the two entities.
Applying for a lockout poll will allow the city to lock out workers during a strike "to minimize disruption to city services," the city said in Friday's release.
"We know that if CSU 52 members strike, there will be impacts to city services," Plouffe said. "Both the extraordinary application to the ALRB and the service planning work happening internally are being done with the sole intent of minimizing any impacts from potential disruptions."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Norad confirms two separate incidents of Russian aircraft flying near Alaska
Six Russian jets were spotted flying near U.S. airspace on two separate occasions this week, according to Norad.
Canada Post is aiming to raise the cost of stamps by seven cents
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary Chilean community fundraising to support victims of wildfires
Members of Calgary’s Chilean community are coming together to raise critical funds for the victims of a devastating wildfire that’s claimed the lives of more than 130 people in the country’s Valparaíso region and left hundreds more missing.
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
'Making friends is hard': Calgirls Club building community to help lonely women
Julia Craig moved to Calgary in September 2023 from Toronto and didn't know anyone, so she started the Calgirls Club to help other women who struggle to find close friendships.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.
-
'Bringing our children home': FSIN chiefs applaud Supreme Court decision on Indigenous child warfare
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is applauding a unanimous ruling by Canada’s highest court.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
Regina
-
Cockroaches and silverfish found in 2 City of Regina leisure centres
Two City of Regina leisure facilities recently had to deal with some unwelcome guests, as both cockroaches and silverfish were found.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
-
Regina police investigating fire at church as arson
An early morning fire at a Regina church is being investigated as an arson case.
Atlantic
-
Emergency crews respond to reported explosion, fire at Sydney seniors complex
Police, EHS and fire services are responding to an incident at about 6:30 p.m. at a seniors complex on Reeves Street in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Toronto
-
Video shows police interaction with driver who was caught speeding 131km/h in a 50km/h zone
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
-
Woman with life-altering injuries after dog attack in Toronto: police
Police have issued a public safety alert after a dog attack in a Rexdale neighbourhood left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.
Montreal
-
Many Montreal schools are undecided on closing for the solar eclipse. Here's what parents should know
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal for the first time since 1932. The rare event, while spectacular, comes with a few risks.
-
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.
-
Stay off the ice! Coast Guard warning Quebecers to stay off St. Lawrence River
Quebecers are being reminded this weekend to stay off the ice on the St. Lawrence River. The Canadian Coast Guard and Quebec Security Ministry sent out the alert due to the mild winter and 'prolonged above normal temperatures which have delayed the consolidation of the fast ice.'
Ottawa
-
Man dies after January shooting in Little Italy
Ottawa Police say a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an afternoon shooting in Little Italy last month has died.
-
3 novice drivers among 5 caught for stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday
Five drivers, including one G1 and two G2 licenced drivers, were hit with stunt charges on Friday for going up to 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa roads Friday.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says after a 2-cent-a-litre price hike on Friday, gas prices will increase another 3 cents a litre on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Remains in Guelph park identified, police lay murder charge
Human remains found in a Guelph have now been positively identified as belonging to a missing 62-year-old man. Police also say another man has been charged with his murder.
-
Road closed east of Kitchener after crash
Police have shut down roads in the area of Sawmill and Ebycrest after a crash in Woolwich Township, just outside Kitchener.
-
Conference aimed at inspiring Black youth returns to Wilfrid Laurier University
A panel of professionals from different careers spoke to about 250 Black high school students on Friday, part of a conference put on by Wilfrid Laurier University’s Black Student Association.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Feds kicking in $5M for cobalt refinery construction in northern Ont.
The federal government announced Friday it is providing $5 million for the development of a cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
-
Poll worker nun triggered some residents at Manitoba Indigenous seniors' home: report
The hiring of a nun to run a mobile voting poll at an Indigenous seniors' centre during Manitoba's provincial election did not violate any laws, an investigation by the province's elections commissioner has determined.
-
Royal Winnipeg Ballet warning patrons about online ticket scam
People looking to attend the ballet in Winnipeg are being asked to buy tickets directly from the box office after the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) had to foot a bill of around $10,000.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Surrey top list of most expensive mortgages compared to rent payments
A recent housing report showcases the price discrepancy between mortgage payments and rent in major British Columbia cities.
-
Suspect charged in Chilliwack shooting that put hospital on lockdown, RCMP say
The man suspected of a shooting in downtown Chilliwack that sent a local hospital into lockdown over the weekend has been arrested, local Mounties announced Friday.
-
Floating hotel ship arrives in Nanaimo ahead of WoodFibre LNG construction project
A massive hotel ship that previously accommodated Ukrainian refugees in Estonia has arrived on Vancouver Island as it prepares to house more than 600 workers for a natural gas construction project near Squamish, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Floating hotel ship arrives in Nanaimo ahead of WoodFibre LNG construction project
A massive hotel ship that previously accommodated Ukrainian refugees in Estonia has arrived on Vancouver Island as it prepares to house more than 600 workers for a natural gas construction project near Squamish, B.C.
-
Mounties search for suspect after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island Thursday night.
-
B.C. minister who resigned over Mideast comments received death threat, premier says
British Columbia's premier says Selina Robinson, who resigned as post-secondary education minister recently over Mideast comments, has received a death threat.