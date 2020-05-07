EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is reopening its largest fenced off-leash dog park Thursday, more than one month after it closed.

On April 4, the city closed its four-fenced off leash parks, including Paisley, Manning Village and Alex Decoteau, to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

With the pandemic still ongoing, the city says it won't be refilling dog bags and that people should bring their own.

"Please stay safe, continue to practice physical distancing and remember to clean your hands after touching gates," the city's news release read.

Paisley, Alex Decoteau and Manning Village will remain closed for now.

Edmonton reopened its 38 unfenced off-leash dog parks on May 2.

"The city has heard loud and clear that Edmontonians miss their usual practice in the dog parks," Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin said the day before.

There will be peace officers making sure Edmontonians are keeping a physical distance at all dog parks, the city said.