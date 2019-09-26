The city is seeking public feedback as it creates plans to improve pedestrian-friendly infrastructure on two busy downtown roads.

Road work on 107 Street, between Jasper and 99 Avenues, has spurred the plan to make it safer and more appealing to pedestrians. Proposed park and residential developments on 106 Street between 104 and 100 Avenues has also hastened the need to redevelop existing sidewalks and roads.

City of Edmonton project manager Ali Alou says the changes are in response to the area becoming more of a neighbourhood in the future.

“When we are streetscaping the project, we’re making it more walkable where people can gather, shop, get together," Alou said.

"It creates a sense of community and that’s what we’re trying to aim for today."

The city is holding two drop in sessions Thursday for the public to view proposals and submit ideas for the changes.

Any changes could impact Norquest College, which borders the northern end of the area.

“To have green spaces coming up in the form of parks or better roads, better recreation facilities coming around in Edmonton, this part would be a great boon for the city dwellers," said student Amarajeet Sandhu.

“To make these streets, specifically 106 and 107 street more pedestrian safe, would make definitely a safe environment for pedestrians.”

Concepts for the area, known as the Warehouse Campus District, fall within the Capital City Downtown Plan that aims to enhance amenities in downtown neighbourhoods with increased lighting, more trees, street furniture and walkable areas connecting other districts.

Alou says this stage of the project is essential to building what the community needs.

“The reason that we’re here today is to engage the public, to understand their vision and their uses for these streets," Alou said.

"To understand how these streets can be redesigned in a way that would help make their lives easier and make it more walkable.”

No timeline has been established for work to begin. Concept plans will be completed by early 2020, followed by detailed designs.

Members of the public can have their say via an online survey at: edmonton.ca/106and107streets.