

CTV Edmonton





Townhomes are now on sale in the Blatchford community at the old airport in central Edmonton.

The city made the announcement on Wednesday morning, where the builders selected to construct the homes in the community were unveiled.

All of the builders meet the criteria for green standards set for the community.

"Blatchford has high sustainability and urban design goals which could not be accomplished without our home builders," said Tom Lumsden, Development Manager, Blatchford in a written release. "With the first homes now selling, people now have the chance to buy a home and be a part of this community which will offer a new way to live in our city."

Carbon Busters developers will build three to four-bedroom townhomes with solar panels and zero carbon building operations.

Encore Master Builder will build three-bedroom townhomes, offering secondary suites with private entrances, private balconies and optional rooftop patios.

Mutti Homes will build townhomes opening onto a pedestrian-only street. The townhomes will have three-bedrooms, big windows and garage suites.

Orcheller by RedBrick will build townhomes with varied rooflines, secondary suites, and solar panel readiness.

The townhomes by all the builders will offer a private backyard and back-alley access garages.

Construction on the townhomes is expected to begin this year. More information is available online.

This is the first stage of development in Blatchford West. Additional builders will be selected for the next phase of development, which includes condo townhouses and four to six-story mixed use buildings.