Claims of Fort McMurray serial killer misinformation: RCMP

Fort McMurray RCMP are warning residents about misinformation circulating online in the community.

Mounties issued a release on Sunday about a social media post claiming there was a "serial killer" in downtown Fort McMurray.

"RCMP is aware of concerns circulating on social media regarding this comment. As members of this community we understand the fears and anxieties that such rumors can generate. We want to reassure the public that there is no such investigation," Mounties wrote in a release.

According to RCMP, spreading misinformation can result in criminal or civil liabilities, as can any kind of "vigilante justice."

The RCMP became aware of misinformation circulating about a serial killer in Fort McMurray on Sept. 29, 2024. They say there is no such investigation. (Facebook) "Citizens should take what is circulating on social media with some skepticism, especially when there has been no official police report or warning issued," the release read.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in the Fort McMurray area is asked to call local RCMP at 780-788-4000.