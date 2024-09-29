EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Claims of Fort McMurray serial killer misinformation: RCMP

    The Fort McMurray RCMP detachment can be seen in this Google image from 2019. (Google Street View) The Fort McMurray RCMP detachment can be seen in this Google image from 2019. (Google Street View)
    Share

    Fort McMurray RCMP are warning residents about misinformation circulating online in the community.

    Mounties issued a release on Sunday about a social media post claiming there was a "serial killer" in downtown Fort McMurray.

    "RCMP is aware of concerns circulating on social media regarding this comment. As members of this community we understand the fears and anxieties that such rumors can generate. We want to reassure the public that there is no such investigation," Mounties wrote in a release.

    According to RCMP, spreading misinformation can result in criminal or civil liabilities, as can any kind of "vigilante justice."

    The RCMP became aware of misinformation circulating about a serial killer in Fort McMurray on Sept. 29, 2024. They say there is no such investigation. (Facebook) "Citizens should take what is circulating on social media with some skepticism, especially when there has been no official police report or warning issued," the release read.

    Anyone with information about criminal activity in the Fort McMurray area is asked to call local RCMP at 780-788-4000.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News