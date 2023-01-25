Clareview Recreation Centre closed temporarily after man sent to hospital

The Clareview Community Recreation Centre has closed temporarily after an incident Wednesday afternoon that sent a man to hospital.

Alberta Health Services confirms that paramedics were on scene at the recreation centre around 3:30 p.m. and took a man to hospital.

The man, who AHS said is approximately 50 years old, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in critical condition.

The Clareview Arena remains open. No word yet on how long the recreation centre will remain closed.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available...