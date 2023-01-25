Clareview Recreation Centre closed temporarily after man sent to hospital

Signs were put up at the Clareview Community Recreation Centre after a man was critically injured on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Signs were put up at the Clareview Community Recreation Centre after a man was critically injured on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island