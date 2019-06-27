The Tony Award-winning play Sleuth is now on stage at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre in Edmonton.

The mystery takes audiences on a thrilling ride full of twists and turns, as a power struggle evolves into a deadly duel of wits.

Andrew Wyke, played by Michael Hanrahan, lures his wife’s lover to his home.

“It's revealed that Andrew knows about our relationship and from that, mystery ensues,” said Tyrone Savage, who plays Milo.

Director Marti Maraden said the audience gets to decipher the clues unfolding on the stage.

“Things happen that no one could anticipate,” she said. “In fact, we have to ask, beg our audiences not to tell your friends what happens in the play.”

Sleuth first opened on Broadway in 1970, where it won the Tony Award for Best Play. It has since been staged around the world and made in a feature film in 1972 and 2007.

The actors in this production say it’s no mystery why the play is so popular.

“It's the writing. It's so beautifully crafted and so beautifully expressed is what separates it from plays like this,” said Michael Hanrahan.

And they agree that even if you’ve seen it before, this ultimate cat and mouse story is worth seeing again.

Sleuth is at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre until Aug. 4.