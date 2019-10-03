

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - An office assistant has been fined for snooping into two people's health records while she was an employee at an Edmonton medical clinic.

Glenda Garcia admitted in provincial court last week that she looked at the data on numerous occasions without a valid reason.

Garcia, who was fined a total of just over $4,000, is no longer employed at the Terwillegar Family Clinic.

The two individuals became suspicious when Garcia made comments to them about personal health details.

They asked to see a record of who had logged into their electronic health information and subsequently complained to the province's privacy commissioner.

An investigation led to charges against Garcia earlier this year.