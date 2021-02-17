EDMONTON -- Closing arguments in the trial of an Ontario man accused of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room are due to start today, after proceedings were pushed back a day.

Bradley Barton is accused of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Barton has testified he paid the 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman for sex on two consecutive nights.

He says he discovered her bloody body in the tub the morning after their second night together.

Medical experts have testified that Gladue suffered from a severe and painful wound to her vagina and bled to death.

This is the second trial for Barton in relation to Gladue's death.

His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

The Supreme Court of Canada ordered in 2019 that Barton be retried.