EDMONTON -- The 2020 Cold Lake Air Show (CLAS) has been cancelled to protect the public's safety.

Organizers shared their decision on the event's website on Monday.

"This difficult and unfortunate decision was made after a great deal of consideration and deliberation," a statement from 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar reads. "In order to respect the recent direction on social gatherings by Alberta Health Services it is imperative we continue to align our actions with those of the government and take additional precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

The CLAS was scheduled for July 18 and 19. The event was going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Canada's Snowbirds and would have been the only scheduled stop for the US Navy Blue Angels.

The planning committee thanked its sponsors, suppliers, vendors, volunteers and fans for their support and confirmed that it will be working on the event's return in 2021.

All tickets will be fully refunded beginning May 10.

With files from the Canadian Press