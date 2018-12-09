

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The mayor of Cold Lake is disappointed by the loss of dozens of workers at an aircraft testing site based in his city, but is optimistic for the future.

The federal government announced earlier this week their plans to relocate the Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE) at CFB Cold Lake to Ottawa.

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland estimates that of the nearly 200 people that work at the AETA, at least 50 of them will be leaving the city.

“We still think that some people will stay behind as part of the programming but it looks like some of the high end engineering jobs, the management positions some of the tech positions will be moving out of our community.”

The move wasn’t a complete surprise to Copeland, having heard rumours back in 2015 about the potential of personnel leaving Cold Lake. That however doesn’t diminish the blow the community will take with the move.

“It’s a big impact for us, we’re going to lose a lot of families, jobs in our community when it’s already a real tough economy up here with the oil patch suffering so much.”

Copeland says he was told from the federal government that the relocation of dozens of AETE workers is part of a cost savings strategy, and hopes that in the coming years the feds will invest more into new fighter jets.

“We desperately need a new plane in this country,” explained Copeland. “We’re very optimistic in two to five years we’re going to see a lot of investment on the base which will spur construction but also new positions. It’s just that the short term news is kind of a setback.”

The Department of National Defence said the final details are still being worked on, but said the move to the Ottawa International Airport would not take place until 2021.