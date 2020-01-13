EDMONTON -- The pilot of a small plane that crashed into a field south of Edmonton on Monday is OK, officials say.

The aircraft ditched near Township Road 500 and Range Road 272.

Emergency crews did respond to the crash, but officials told CTV News Edmonton no one was injured.

According to RCMP, the pilot was the only person aboard the plane, and they walked away from the site.

Gerrit Vermeer, an investigator with the Transportation Safety Board, said the plane had been flying for 2.5 hours when it experienced a fuel pressure fluctuation.

The pilot was in contact with air control and decided to attempt a landing in a field.

The plane's nose failed and slightly bent the propeller, but Vermeer said the pilot did all of the right things to avoid a more serious crash.

He said engine difficulties aren't unusual in extreme cold weather.