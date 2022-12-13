Coliseum demolition given green light by city council
City council paved the way for the demolition of the former Northlands Coliseum to free up the site for future development.
On Monday evening, Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador introduced the motion as a way to save the city the more than $1 million annual cost of maintaining the long-vacant facility and keeping it secure.
City administration estimated the cost of complete demolition to be $35 million and did not recommend the expense in the draft budget based on other council-driven priorities.
"At this point, we have explored numerous options, from repurposing the building in a broad variety of directions to trying to strike different deals, but it's very clear that those options are not viable," Salvador said.
"When the previous council shut down the Coliseum, there was an understanding that we wouldn't leave a gaping wound in the community for a decade. But if this is not funded, that is exactly what will happen," she added.
Her motion was structured not to have spending begin until 2025, so the city's limited debt ceiling wasn't immediately impacted. It also included a provision for administration to offer an update to council at next year's spring budget adjustment.
The motion passed 8-5, with Sohi and councillors Karen Principe, Sarah Hamilton, Jennifer Rice, and Keren Tang in opposition.
Before it passed, Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack confirmed if city officials had explored all other options to dispose of the large arena, like selling the land for a nominal $1 or even paying someone to demolish it and build something new.
- 'Digging a deeper hole': Councillor wants Coliseum demolished as cost balloons to roughly $35M
- City council to vote on Hockey Canada proposal
- Mandel part of group trying to save Coliseum from the wrecking ball
Municipal officials told councillors that the last appraisal for the Coliseum's land parcel is in the range of $10 to $12 million.
The initial cost estimate for demolition several years ago was in the $20 million range, said Adam Laughlin, deputy city manager of infrastructure services.
"At this point, this structure is slowly bleeding millions of dollars away from our tax base," Salvador said. "Nobody wants to be in this position where you are having to paying money just to avoid losing money."
"We don't have the money," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in response to the motion. "I really admire Coun. Salvador finding creative solutions… [but] we are already at a significant tax levy [increase]."
Aaron Paquette, representing Ward Dene, said it's time for the city to stop pushing the decision down the line.
"What this does, this embeds our responsibility because the last thing I don't want to see is this kicked off to another council," he said. "It just doesn't make sense."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Canadian military officers handed guilty verdict, reprimanded after inappropriate 'call sign'
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two military officers have been handed reprimands and minor suspensions of pay for failing to enforce the military's orders on preventing and addressing sexual misconduct.
BREAKING | Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's founder, arrested in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.
How dangerous 'selfish genes' succeed, according to new research
New research is providing important insights on how a dangerous selfish gene also referred to as a DNA parasite functions and survives – information that could one day help control pests like mosquitoes.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Liberals declare victory in Mississauga-Lakeshore federal byelection
The early results from a Greater Toronto Area byelection Monday suggested an imminent return to government for former Ontario finance minister Charles Sousa — this time as a federal member of Parliament.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
Calgary
-
'His departure has left a void': Friends confirm identity of man killed in weekend incident
The friends of a Calgary man say they are saddened and heartbroken after Abdul Gebi Teshite was found dead near his car Saturday night.
-
Alberta pays the most for auto insurance, report suggests
A new report finds Alberta drivers are paying much more to insure their vehicles, adding fuel to the fire of the opposition's suspicions that the government is gouging residents.
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in southeast Calgary collision
Calgary EMS say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. gas station staff stop man armed with gun
Three convenience store workers took matters into their own hands when an armed man burst into the Nipawin Esso Par-A-Mart Confectionery on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon boy hit by SUV was saved by bike helmet, family says
The family Saskatoon boy struck by an SUV on Dec. 6 is crediting a bike helmet with saving his life.
-
Young driver tries to escape Saskatoon police in stolen car
A 17-year-old boy faces a number of charges after trying to escape from the police in a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.
Regina
-
Colorado low set to bring a swath of snow to prairies
A large area of Canada and the United States is getting ready for a slow-moving, expansive, moisture-laden Colorado low to move through over the course of the week.
-
Regina police arrest 2 men in connection to stolen vehicle
Two men are facing more than 10 charges after being caught by police in possession of a stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm.
-
Riders announce new offensive coordinator
On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that Kelly Jeffrey has been named the club’s new offensive coordinator.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expanded in Maritimes as winter storm approaches
Environment Canada extended winter storm watches and warnings into eastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Monday afternoon.
-
Team Canada roster chosen for World Junior Hockey Championship
Team Canada announced the final lineup for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Monday. Forward Zach Dean of Mount Pearl, N.L. is the only Atlantic Canadian player to make the team.
-
Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients
Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are a key reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be "dying" from long wait times.
Toronto
-
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
-
Ontario updating curriculum for computer, technological education
Ontario is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.
-
Imam says he is 'traumatized' after allegedly being assaulted by intruder at Scarborough mosque
Toronto police are investigating after they were called to a mosque in Scarborough Monday for an intruder who allegedly assaulted an imam during morning prayers.
Montreal
-
Archdiocese of Montreal members interfered with ombudsperson's investigations into abuse: report
The lawyer tasked with investigating complaints about members of the Archdiocese of Montreal says she was 'threatened' by an employee and that her work was thwarted by interference from clergy members, including a priest who leaked confidential information about people who complained of abuse.
-
Montreal's Mount Royal Park set to undergo largest expansion in 100 years
Montreal's famed Mount Royal Park is set to undergo the largest expansion in 150 years. The mountain will be expanded by three hectares, greened in several areas and redeveloped to strengthen and protect its ecological integrity.
-
Ukrainian family among passengers stranded at Montreal airport after Flair Airlines cancelled flight
Multiple passengers including a family fleeing the war in Ukraine are stranded at the Montreal airport after their Flair Airlines flight to Calgary was cancelled.
Ottawa
-
Capital Sports, Trinity settle LeBreton Flats lawsuit
A years-long legal dispute between a company owned by late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and a prominent developer over an ill-fated bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats has been settled.
-
CHEO struggles with more severe cases of flu and more hospital admissions
CHEO is warning of a difficult holiday season as the number and severity of cases of the flu and respiratory viruses surge in the capital.
-
Murder charge laid in death in Deep River, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a Deep River, Ont. man in connection with a suspicious death.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region public school board considers return of masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees are expected to cast their vote tonight on a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
Sunday stabbing in Kitchener sends two men to hospital
Two men were stabbed after being confronted by a group of people on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
-
'Recipe for disaster': Residents raise safety concerns over Waterloo roundabout
There are renewed calls to introduce safety measures to a Waterloo roundabout after a recent crash involving a pedestrian.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest into miner’s cyanide death begins in Timmins
An inquest into the death of millwright Denis Millette, 52, at Detour Lake Gold in June 2015 began Monday.
-
North Bay police say they're dealing with an increase in weapons arrests
North Bay police say that weapons arrests are on the rise in the city. This past weekend alone, for example, police made two arrests where people had loaded handguns.
-
Local generosity helps restock shelves at Pauline's Place
The shelves at one Sault emergency shelter are looking full thanks to the generosity of locals.
Winnipeg
-
Fire that destroyed Rennie Hotel was 'deliberately set': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the fire that destroyed a landmark in a small southeast Manitoba community was deliberately set.
-
Winnipeg MP Jim Carr dies after battle with cancer
Winnipeg politician Jim Carr has died following a battle with cancer.
-
'We just want you home': Family of missing drag performer concerned about his wellbeing
Family and friends say they haven't heard from Kevin Tan in several days.
Vancouver
-
After World Cup, rising soccer star returns to B.C. school to inspire students
Fresh from representing Canada at the World Cup in Qatar, rising soccer star Joel Waterman made a triumphant return to his former high school in B.C.'s Fraser Valley Monday to share some inspiring words with students.
-
Police using bait packages to nab porch pirates in B.C. city
Bait packages are being strategically placed on doorsteps across New Westminster, B.C., in an effort to catch and deter so-called porch pirates.
-
Family of Cree teen who died in B.C. group home worries inquest recommendations won’t be implemented soon enough
The family of Traevon Desjarlais is speaking out, saying they hope recommended changes to B.C.'s child welfare system are implemented in time to prevent future tragedies.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mom loses appeal arguing Indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on children's religious freedom
A Vancouver Island mother who argued that an Indigenous smudging ceremony and prayer demonstration at her children's school violated their religious freedoms has been ordered to pay the court costs incurred by the school district after losing her appeal in the case.
-
Another African serval goes missing on Vancouver Island
Another exotic cat has gone missing on Vancouver Island, according to volunteer pet search group ROAM.
-
Crown argues two men planned murder of Metchosin, B.C. resident for banking information
The prosecutor in the B.C. Supreme Court murder trial for an escaped inmate says evidence shows the accused and another escapee were “inseparable,” and proves the pair planned their attack to get banking information from their victim.