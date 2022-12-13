Coliseum demolition given green light by city council

City council paved the way for the demolition of the former Northlands Coliseum to free up the site for future development.

On Monday evening, Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador introduced the motion as a way to save the city the more than $1 million annual cost of maintaining the long-vacant facility and keeping it secure.

City administration estimated the cost of complete demolition to be $35 million and did not recommend the expense in the draft budget based on other council-driven priorities.

"At this point, we have explored numerous options, from repurposing the building in a broad variety of directions to trying to strike different deals, but it's very clear that those options are not viable," Salvador said.

"When the previous council shut down the Coliseum, there was an understanding that we wouldn't leave a gaping wound in the community for a decade. But if this is not funded, that is exactly what will happen," she added.

Her motion was structured not to have spending begin until 2025, so the city's limited debt ceiling wasn't immediately impacted. It also included a provision for administration to offer an update to council at next year's spring budget adjustment.

The motion passed 8-5, with Sohi and councillors Karen Principe, Sarah Hamilton, Jennifer Rice, and Keren Tang in opposition.

Before it passed, Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack confirmed if city officials had explored all other options to dispose of the large arena, like selling the land for a nominal $1 or even paying someone to demolish it and build something new.

Municipal officials told councillors that the last appraisal for the Coliseum's land parcel is in the range of $10 to $12 million.

The initial cost estimate for demolition several years ago was in the $20 million range, said Adam Laughlin, deputy city manager of infrastructure services.

"At this point, this structure is slowly bleeding millions of dollars away from our tax base," Salvador said. "Nobody wants to be in this position where you are having to paying money just to avoid losing money."

"We don't have the money," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in response to the motion. "I really admire Coun. Salvador finding creative solutions… [but] we are already at a significant tax levy [increase]."

Aaron Paquette, representing Ward Dene, said it's time for the city to stop pushing the decision down the line.

"What this does, this embeds our responsibility because the last thing I don't want to see is this kicked off to another council," he said. "It just doesn't make sense."