EDMONTON -- Coliseum Inn will begin to house Edmontonians experiencing homelessness before they have permanent housing.

Homeward Trust CEO Susan McGee said the hotel will be rented with funding from the federal Reaching Home Initiative to serve as short-term bridge housing.

Users will continue to be helped connect with the services being offered at EXPO Centre, Boyle Street and Bissell Centre.

“This creates more capacity for us to provide everyone with something most of us have been able to rely on in this crisis – a stable home where we can be healthy and protected," McGee said.

Boyle Street Community Services will manage the facility's services.

“This is a great example of our sector coming together and finding a good solution in a bad situation. As a partnership, we are better able to support our clients as they begin to take steps towards breaking the cycle of poverty.”

Officials said the hotel would revert to its commercial operation after the pandemic subsides.