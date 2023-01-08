Community crafts upcycled lanterns for Flying Canoë Volant festival

Edmontonians had the opportunity to craft upcycled lanterns to be displayed at a winter festival next month.

Hosted at Sherbrooke Community League on Sunday, around 40 people made the lanterns from plastic containers or bottles that will be shown off at the Community Lanterns Garden at the Flying Canoë Volant festival.

"So as you walk through this site, through the ravine, you'll see a number of different lit sources of absolute beauty," said Lynette Maurice, who led the lantern making workshop.

Maurice, who has been involved with the festival for five years, says letting community members make their lanterns to share with festivalgoers helps involve more people in the Francophone celebration of winter.

"We all need a little bit of light to shine through. This is just a fun way of being creative, upcycling some interesting materials and putting a little light into your life," she added.

The Flying Canoë Volant festival runs from Feb. 1 to 4 in Edmonton's French Quarter, the Mill Creek Ravine and the Edmonton Ski Club.