Community gathers to say goodbye to Scona Pool
Officials and community members will gather Sunday to bid farewell to Scona Pool after 65 years.
Edmonton’s executive committee voted 4-1 to close the pool in August because of the building’s worsening condition and growing repair costs.
“Scona Pool has been a big part of the community since its opening in 1957,” said Elaine Solez, of Friends of Scona Rec, in a news release.
“This event gives people the opportunity to enjoy the pool one last time, share memories and say goodbye.”
Representatives from Friends of Scona Rec, Strathcona High School, Edmonton Public School Board and RiverCity Recreation Inc. as well as councillor Michael Janz will attend the event, which will include a speaking program at 1:15 p.m., followed by a group photo, snacks and a free swim.
