'Completely unacceptable': Large rock thrown through window of LaGrange's constituency office
Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 9:20PM MDT
Adriana LaGrange said a large rock was thrown through the window of her constituency office. (Courtesy: @AdrianaLaGrange)
EDMONTON -- A large rock was thrown through the window of Adriana LaGrange’s constituency office in Red Deer Tuesday, according to the education minister.
LaGrange posted photos on Twitter showing the damage.
“There are constructive ways to give your feedback on the new draft K-6 Curriculum, and this is certainly not one of them,” Lagrange said in a tweet.
She added that no one was hurt in the incident.