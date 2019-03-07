A west Edmonton composting company admitted it is partly at fault for a strong stench in the area.

Cleanit Greenit, located in the area of 204 Street and 113 Avenue, held a meeting with residents who have complained about the odour for years.

A man who works and lives in the area wants the company to leave the neighbourhood.

"We don't want to just shut them down; we just don't want that problem for them. Way better if they can move," Eugene Danilchuk said.

Cleanit Greenit said it was at fault for 11 of 48 complaints in 2018. Weather conditions in September made the smell even worse, but the company's CEO said there are more reasons for the odour.

"We've very sorry about the process upset that happened in September, and we have that taken care of and under control," Kirstin Castro-Wunsch said.

“We’ve actually found we are not the source of all odours in the west end. There’s the asphalt plant, there’s the landfill, there’s the sewer line, there are so many sources of odours in the west end.”

Castro-Wunsch also said the company has taken steps to reduce the smell, and that residents should notice a difference soon.