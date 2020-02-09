EDMONTON -- A county mayor hopes the province moves quickly to patch up Highway 16 between Edmonton and Jasper National Park, which he says has "become very dangerous," before tourism season begins.

The number of potholes along the major route is a public concern in Yellowhead County Mayor Jim Eglinski's opinion.

Drivers have been complaining to his office, citing problematic patches.

"I think somebody told me the other day one was about 75 millimetres deep."

He, too, hit a pothole driving from Edmonton to Edson and damaged his vehicle.

"It's not much – but it's $145 to buy a new fairing," he said.

The ministry's press secretary told CTV News Edmonton repairs to the segment of highway are already underway.

"Crews were working near Wildwood last week and will move on to address other priority areas on Highway 16 this week, pending weather," Brooklyn Elhard said in a written statement.

Eglinski acknowledged some improvements, but said more needs to be done.

Yellowhead County is telling constituents to contact their MLAs.

The mayor said an email from Alberta's transportation minister on Friday makes him hopeful the government is listening to the public.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman