EDMONTON -- Oilers Captain Connor McDavid, joined by his dog Lenny, released a short video on twitter encouraging safe practices, such as social distancing.

Hey everyone, just a quick message from Lenny and I. Please stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/SsjNsldPIS — Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) March 17, 2020

“What one person does affects the others and we all need to make sure that we’re being safe,” said McDavid in the video.

McDavid said he will be staying home, his dog at his side.

“Like a lot of you just stuck inside, practicing my social distancing, trying to control this thing before it gets out of hand.”

“Take care of yourselves and (I’m) looking forward to getting back on the ice soon.”

The Oilers cancelled all practices after the remaining 2019-2020 NHL season was suspended amidst COVID-19 fears.​