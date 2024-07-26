Connor McDavid getting married this weekend. Here's everything we know about the big day

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is getting married this weekend.

McDavid and longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle got engaged in Ontario last summer and are getting married there on Saturday.

The wedding may not be in Edmonton — like Wayne Gretzky's in 1988 — but Oilers fans will be following glimpses of it online.

Specific details about the wedding haven't been shared but Instagram posts are giving fans a peek of the festivities.

Kyle's friends who attended her bridal shower are posting lakeside photos in Ontario, doing yoga, pilates and hanging out on a boat.

McDavid hasn't posted much on social media recently, but he appeared on his fiancé's story recently when the two did a wedding menu testing.

That's when fans picked up on McDavid's sunburn and hoped it would be gone before the big day.

It's unclear who will be in McDavid's wedding party, but his close friend and teammate Leon Draisaitl is a safe bet.

Draisaitl himself got engaged to Celeste Desjardins, who's also close friends with Kyle, earlier this month.

Television cameras may not capture McDavid's wedding like Gretzky's, but fans will surely catch enough details on social media.