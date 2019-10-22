The incumbent Conservative candidates in Edmonton Manning, Edmonton Griesbach and St. Albert-Edmonton held on to their seats in Monday's federal election.

Incumbent Michael Cooper handily won re-election in St. Albert-Edmonton, earning 60 per cent of the votes in his riding.

Edmonton Manning incumbent Ziad Aboultaif and Edmonton Griesbach incumbent Kerry Diotte also won their re-elections, each with more than half of the total votes.

The Conservative Party won every seat in Alberta except for Edmonton Strathcona. NDP candidate Heather McPherson successfully won the race to replace outgoing NDP MP Linda Duncan, who decided not to seek re-election.